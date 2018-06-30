Record number of Haj Pilgrims from India this year: Naqvi

[India], June 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that a record number of Muslims, including a large number of women, will be going to Haj this year even after the subsidy has ended.

Naqvi's comments come while addressing the orientation-cum training camp held for Haj pilgrims in Delhi on Saturday.

"A record total of 1,75,025 Muslims from India will be going to Haj this year, with more than 47 percent female pilgrims. For the first time, Muslim women from India are also going to Haj without "Mehram" (male companion). A total of 1308 women are going to Haj this year without "Mehram"," said Naqvi.

The Haj subsidy was scrapped by the Union government in January this year. Speaking on the same, Naqvi said, "despite the removal of Haj subsidy and various new taxes imposed in Saudi Arabia, for the first time after the Independence a record number of Muslims from India are going to Haj this year that too without any additional financial burden." The Union Minister also said that the airlines would be paid Rs. 57 crores less this year, despite the scrapping of the Haj subsidy. Airlines will be paid a total of 973 crores for 1,28,702 Haj pilgrims, going through Haj Committee of India compared to Rs 1030 crore in 2017. This will be the first time a large number of women Haj Coordinators, Haj Assistants and Khadim Ul Hujjaj, doctors and paramedics have been deployed in Saudi Arabia. During the orientation representatives from Minority Affairs Ministry, Health Ministry and Urban Development Ministry informed, various issues concerned to Haj, pilgrims, their health, safety, and accommodation etc. Representatives from Minority Affairs Ministry, Health Ministry, and Urban Development Ministry informed in detail, various issues concerned to Haj, pilgrims, their health, safety, and accommodation etc., during the orientation-cum training camp. Flights for Haj will start from July 14, 2018, from various places in India. (ANI)