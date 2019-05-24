Record victory for Modi's ministers

New Delhi: Riding the Modi wave, a record number of Union ministers marched to Lok Sabha, although former bureaucrats and senior cabinet ministers Hardeep Puri and KJ Alphons failed to make it.

Textile Minister Smriti Irani emerged as a giant-killer against Congress president Rahul Gandhi who conceded defeat from Amethi in one of the most keenly watched contests in the country. She led by 55,686 votes in the contest against Gandhi till midnight.

The official announcement of results on the seats was delayed as matching of electronic voting machine counts with voter verifiable audit trail slips continued till late night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained Varanasi by defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav by over 4,79,505 votes. He increased his victory margin as compared to 2014 by over one lakh votes. Giriraj Singh, who was up against CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar defeated the former JNU students union president by a margin of 4,22,217 votes in Begusarai constituency. Giriraj Singh, who was up against CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar defeated the former JNU students union president by a margin of 4,22,217 votes in Begusarai constituency. Radha Mohan Singh fielded from Purvi Champaran was ahead of his rival Aakash Singh by a margin of nearly two lakh votes. In Arrah, RK Singh defeated his nearest rival Raju Yadav of CPI(ML) by a margin of 147285 votes. Radha Mohan Singh fielded from Purvi Champaran was ahead of his rival Aakash Singh by a margin of nearly two lakh votes. In Arrah, RK Singh defeated his nearest rival Raju Yadav of CPI(ML) by a margin of 147285 votes. Ravi Shankar Prasad defeated Congress's Shatrughan Sinha on Patna Sahib seat by 284657 votes. Ravi Shankar Prasad defeated Congress's Shatrughan Sinha on Patna Sahib seat by 284657 votes. Firebrand leader and Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey too sailed through against RJD's Jagadanand Singh, winning the Buxar seat by 117609 votes. Firebrand leader and Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey too sailed through against RJD's Jagadanand Singh, winning the Buxar seat by 117609 votes. Cabinet minister KJ Alphons faced a humiliating defeat in Kerala. He trailed at the third place behind Congress's Hibi Eden and CPI-M candidate P Rajeev on Ernakulam seat. Eden won by a margin of 169153 votes. Cabinet minister KJ Alphons faced a humiliating defeat in Kerala. He trailed at the third place behind Congress's Hibi Eden and CPI-M candidate P Rajeev on Ernakulam seat. Eden won by a margin of 169153 votes. His colleague and Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Puri lost in Amritsar by a margin of over 99626 votes against Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujala. His colleague and Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Puri lost in Amritsar by a margin of over 99626 votes against Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujala. Another big loss of the BJP was Union minister of state for Railways Manoj Sinha who lost by 119392 votes against BSP's Afzal Ansari on Ghazipur seat. Another big loss of the BJP was Union minister of state for Railways Manoj Sinha who lost by 119392 votes against BSP's Afzal Ansari on Ghazipur seat. The big winners included Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. Singh defeated Samajwadi Party candidate and Shatrughna Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha in Lucknow by 347302 votes. The big winners included Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. Singh defeated Samajwadi Party candidate and Shatrughna Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha in Lucknow by 347302 votes. Gadkari won from Nagpur by a margin of around 2.13 lakh votes. He was up against Congress's Nana Patole. Gadkari won from Nagpur by a margin of around 2.13 lakh votes. He was up against Congress's Nana Patole.