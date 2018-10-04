Red alert declared in 3 districts of Kerala

[India], Oct 03 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that red alert has been declared in three districts - Idukki, Palakkad, and Thrissur on October 7.

Addressing the media, the Kerala Chief Minister said that the state government has sought support from the central agencies and have asked for five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

"Fishermen have been advised to reach the safer coast by October 5. The warning has been issued. A red alert has been declared in three districts - Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur for October 7. Disaster Management Authority has met to assess the situation. We have sought support from central agencies and asked for five companies of the NDRF," he said.

Even as Kerala continues to recover from the devastating floods that destructed the state, Vijayan also advised tourists visiting Kerala not to travel to hilly regions, especially to Munnar, to see the Neelakurinji. He added, "District administration has been directed to take necessary action to handle the crisis. Tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji." Later, Vijayan said in a series of tweets, "Met Centre has predicted that heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places in Kerala on 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th of October. Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm & above in 24 hrs) is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places on 7th." He said, "No one must venture into seas after October 4th. This information will be communicated to people in coastal areas using loudspeakers and other facilities." The Chief Minister further said, "As the low-pressure system could intensify into a cyclone, it has been decided to take precautionary measures on a war footing. Directions have been given to the district collectors." In August, Kerala was hit by the worst floods in nearly a century, which claimed lives of more than 400 people and caused damage to the tune of nearly Rs 20,000 crore. (ANI)