Red alert issued for South Odisha coasts

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a circular on Wednesday notifying the severity of the cyclonic storm 'Titli' over west central Bay of Bengal and a cyclone warning for south Odisha coasts and districts of north Andhra Pradesh.

In the wake of the intensifying conditions, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Harsh Vardhan held an urgent review meeting on Tuesday.

The weather department stated that the cyclonic storm intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 8.30 am today.

IMD predicted that 'Titli' is very likely to intensify further into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around the morning of October 11. Meanwhile, Meteorological Center Bhubaneswar has issued heavy rainfall warning for next three days in the state due to the cyclonic storm. Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi informed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the situation and talked to District Magistrates of six affected coastal districts in view of the cyclonic situation. "Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will be closed for the next two days. NDRF team and a Draft team have been sent with equipment. People from low line area will be evacuated," he added. On Tuesday, IMD had said that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Titli' and is likely to move towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts on October 11. IMD's senior scientist Sashikant had also said that heavy rains are expected to occur in the coastal districts of Odisha, adding damage is expected in coastal districts of Khorda, Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh. The IMD had also warned the fishermen not to carry out any fishing activities on October 12. A warning was also issued to people residing in the low-lying areas as there is a possibility of trees falling down on houses. (ANI)