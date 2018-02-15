Reddy dares Naidu to make TDP MPs resign for SCS

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday dared Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to make his Members of Parliament resign and join the protest for special category status to the state.

Reddy on Tuesday had said that his party's MPs would resign on April 6 if the Centre failed to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh by April 5.

In a meeting during his historic padyatra in Nellore district, the YSRCP chief also questioned the Andhra Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party MP's commitment for special category status.

The opposition party leader advised Naidu to join him in protest if his intention was genuine. Reddy questioned why special category status would not be accrued to Andhra if 25 MPs resigned on the floor of the house. TDP minister Adinarayana Reddy has however called Reddy's announcement as a mere drama. The ruling party has announced that it will quit the National Democratic Alliance on March 5 if the central government does not fulfill all the 19 promises made by the Center to Andhra Pradesh. The party has for the first time officially came out, saying its ministers in the Cabinet will resign and TDP will get out of the NDA on March 5 if the Centre does not fulfill all the 19 promises sworn by Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley.(ANI)