Regen Ortho sport facility launched

[India], July 4 (ANI-NewsVoir): Regenexx, the world's most advanced stem cell procedures for treating orthopedic conditions and sports injuries has entered in Mumbai. This is their second branch in Asia. It would offer two stem cell procedures using imaging and interventional orthopedic techniques to non-surgically repair and regenerate.

The first one is a same-day procedure where stem cells are harvested, isolated and re-implanted on the same day. The second one is blood-derived plasma-rich platelet procedure. They would help athletes and non-athletes overcome early, mild, moderate ortho problems in a way that is devoid of surgery.

Regenexx is the most advanced stem cell and platelet procedures for treating orthopedic injuries, arthritis and other degenerative conditions. These procedures offer non-surgical alternatives to commonly occurring musculoskeletal conditions. Patented Regenexx procedures use precise injections of your own stem cells or blood platelets to help your body's ability to heal damaged muscles, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, spinal disc and bone.

Regenexx Stem Cell Therapy and Platelet Procedures, avoid the need for invasive surgery, in turn eliminating any complications that are typically seen with surgeries.

"The only option till now was total knee replacement. Now with this technology we can heal and regenerate the lost tissues like cartilage, meniscus and ligaments to reverse the arthritis and in turn avoid any major surgery. Patients return to their loved activities in no time. We could also treat conditions like lower back pain, hip arthritis, bulging discs, ankle and shoulder rotator cuff tears with stem cells orthopedics procedure. Majority of these are lifestyle related conditions," said Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD, Regenexx India.

Regenexx procedures are image-guided needle-based procedures, so the downtime for recovery is minimal or none. These are truly ambulatory procedures without the need for hospitalisation. The procedure process involves harvesting bone marrow stem cells, using our sophisticated lab process to separate cells and precise image guided injections into the target joints in an outpatient setting.

"Regenexx procedures are out-patient procedues and that patients can walk out of the treatment the same day. Physiotherapy team at Regenexx will help patients make the necessary changes to their physical movements so that the procedures are effective," said Dr. Apurv Mahalle, MGIMS.

There is no alternative for arthritis patients but to wait until the joint is bad enough for a replacement and then go through a surgery. Regenexx procedures are going to help these patients get back to the normal routine without the necessity of a replacement surgery. (ANI-NewsVoir)