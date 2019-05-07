Regional parties will play prominent role at centre : Pinarayi Vijayan

[India], May 7 (ANI): Against the backdrop of his meeting with Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that regional parties will play a prominent role at the Ccentre after the Lok Sabha elections.

Vijayan, however, said there was no discussion between them about the prime ministerial candidate.

"Yesterday's meeting with K C Rao was significant. We discussed the national political scenario. According to Rao, both the fronts may not get a majority. So, the regional parties will play a prominent role. There were no discussions about the PM candidate," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Monday, Rao met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting between the two leaders took place at the official residence of Kerala chief minister. KCR floated the idea of 'Federal Front' in March last year and initiated efforts to provide an alternative to both the BJP and Congress at the centre. He had subsequently met leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal(S) and the DMK. He also invited YSR Congress Party to join the proposed front. On the other hand, K Kavitha, TRS MP and daughter of K Chandrasekhar Rao, said on Tuesday that no appointment is yet fixed between her father and DMK president MK Stalin. Telangana went to polls in a single phase for all 17 seats on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23. (ANI)