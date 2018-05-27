Regional Parties will rule in 2019: Chandrababu Naidu

[India], May 27 (ANI): Regional parties together will win the 2019 General Elections said Andhra Pradesh (AP) Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday.

"In 2019, regional parties will rule. All regional parties are coming together to defeat BJP. In 2019, BJP will taste defeat. It gave false promise but could not deliver anything. Conspiracies are going on to create tension in the state. But we won't let them happen," he said.

Continuing his attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, he said, "Modi rule is full of pompous campaign, no action. Modi is speaking big but doing nothing. I supported demonetization thinking it would be good for the economy. But because of Centre, banks are going insolvent. People have lost faith in banking system. We never saw such currency shortage."

"Special status is our right. But Centre is showing discrimination against us. Why? The BJP led centre is doing injustice to AP. The had retracted the money released for backward districts. Why won't you give special status to AP? Even Telangana supported SCS to us. I took up Dharma Porata Deeksha only for the sake of the state benefit. We are not asking impossible or illegal things. We are asking only those which are due to the state. When we are asking for our rights, they are provoking some (opposition) on us," he added.

"GST is causing much burden on the poor. Small traders are suffering with GST. Centre is playing dirty politics. Centre is neglecting agriculture. They said to implement Swaminathan commission recommendations, but they forgot. They are not paying MSPs to crops," he said.

Claiming that the Telugu people had given them a chance with the thought that they had the capacity to develop a 'Navyandhra' (New-Andhra), he said, "In future also victory will be ours only. Let us go ahead with the spirit and inspiration of NTR. The TDP has total 70 lakhs devoted and disciplined workers. 60 lakhs in AP, 10 lakhs in Telangana. Our party is based on the tireless efforts and relentless sacrifices of cadre."

Citing the injustice dished out to his state to be the reason he broke alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he said, "We have come out of the NDA as a response to the injustice done to the state. There is no need to worry or be afraid. Let us step ahead with self respect and self confidence with the spirit of NTR."

"Our government only could effectively implement welfare schemes. YSR's rule was full of scams. We gave utmost priority to welfare activities. 24000 farmers committed suicides during 10 year Congress rule. We could resolve current shortage problem within 3 months of coming to power. We will not increase power tariff in future," he added.

He also pledged to make Amravati a world-class city.

"With my efforts Hyderabad grew to become a great city. People of Telangana are enjoying that fruit. I am happy for that. We will develop Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in AP. Will develop Amaravati as a city in the world's top 5. With the Pattiseema project, we have interlinked Godavari and Krishna rivers. Now Polavaram project works are going on at fast pace," he said.

A massive bike rally was held from Naidu's residence in Amaravati to the venue here.

Naidu also paid floral tributes to the late NT Ramarao at the beginning of the Mahanadu event.

Chandrababu also inaugurated a Development for Women Children in Rural Areas (WCRA) bazaar set up at the Mahanadu premises. He also inaugurated a blood donation camp. Party workers who donated blood would be given certificates. (ANI)