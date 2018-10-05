Relation with Russia top priority: PM Modi

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): Stating that India gives top priority to its relation with Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the relationship between both countries is an important factor for global peace and stability.

Briefing the media, the Prime Minister said, "India gives top priority to its relations with Russia. Our relationships in this world have become more relevant. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership has consistently received new energy and direction from the continuous series of nineteen summits. And our cooperation on global affairs has got new meaning and motives. The relationship between India and Russia is an important factor for global peace and stability and appreciated each other's respective roles as major powers with common responsibilities for maintaining global peace and stability."

Recalling the informal summit held between India and Russia in Sochi earlier this year, the Prime Minister said, "We are welcoming you (Russian President Vladimir Putin) as President of a country with whom we have unique relations. You have made invaluable personal contribution for these relationships. The memories of the informal summit held in Sochi by President Putin are fresh in my mind."

"From human resource development to natural and energy resources, from trade to investment, from the peaceful cooperation of nuclear energy to solar energy, from technology to tiger conservation, from arctic to far east, and from sea to space, there will be an even greater expansion between India and Russia's relations," he added.

After signing a pact with the Russian President for Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO)'s ambitious human space mission project called 'Gaganyaan' on Friday, Prime Minister Modi thanked Russia for its full support to the initiative. Prime Minister Modi said, "Russia has always been with us in the development journey of India. The next motive in our space sector is to send the Indian expatriate in Gaganyaan. I am very happy that you have assured the full cooperation of Russia in this mission."

Welcoming Russia for its participation in flagship programmes of India, Prime Minister Modi said, "We welcome the participation of Russia in flagship programmes of India and in the wider opportunities of business. I am also happy that after some time from now we will take part in the India-Russia Business Summit. In this, about 200 major economic entrepreneurs from both countries are participating."

Hailing the youth of India and Russia, the Prime Minister said, "The youth have the ability to rejuvenate the future of our countries. I am happy that the talented children of India and Russia demonstrated their innovative ideas. These ideas have evolved together."

During his visit to Sochi in May 2018, Prime Minister Modi was invited by President Putin to visit the Sirius Educational Foundation, a special centre for students. During his address then, the Prime Minister had promised to bring a delegation of students from India.

Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin today interacted with a group of students from India and Russia.

The Prime Minister also informed during the briefing that both India and Russia have agreed to continue its beneficial cooperation and coordination in international institutions. He said, "India and Russia are unanimous in strengthening the multi-polarity and multi-laterism (multi-lateralism) in the rapidly changing world. Our countries have mutual benefits in supporting struggle against terrorism, Afghanistan & Indo-Pacific events, climate change; organisations like SCO, BRICS, G20 and ASEAN. We have agreed to continue our beneficial cooperation and coordination to these international institutions."

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister said, "I am very impressed by the steps taken by President Putin for the development of the Russian Far East. India is ready to cooperate in this field." (ANI)