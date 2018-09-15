Release of Rajiv Gandhi assassins not recommended to Centre: TN Governor

[India], Sept 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday revealed that no recommendation from the state government has been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the release of all seven convicts in the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

"A section of the media has been reporting that in the matter of the release of the convicted prisoners undergoing life imprisonment for involvement in the assassination of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," read a press release from Raj Bhavan.

"It is clarified that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter. The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and Constitutional issues," the statement further said. The statement also said that a decision on the release of all the seven convicts in the case would be taken in a "just and fair manner and in accordance with the Constitution." Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar urged the Governor to accept the recommendations made by the state cabinet. "Tamil Nadu Governor has to accept the recommendations made by state cabinet on the release of all seven convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. We hope the Governor will take a good decision in this regard as it is the aspirations of Tamil people," Jayakumar told media. On September 9, Tamil Nadu Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, recommended the release of all the seven convicts in the case to the Governor. All the seven convicts - Nalini, Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran are serving life terms and had been in jail for the last 27 years. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber, during an election rally in Sriperumbudur. (ANI)