Release of Wing Commander Abhinandan, best news of day: Robert Vadra

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Robert Vadra, businessman husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on Thursday said that the announcement about release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan is the best news of the day.

Speaking to ANI Vadra said: "It is the best news for his family and everyone in India. We are very proud of him and our security forces. Peace is significant and very important."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that Indian Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan will be released on Friday as a peace gesture. Wg Cdr Abhinandan, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets that had transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and in the process crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir where his aircraft was shot down. He ejected safely but was taken in custody by the Pakistani Army. (ANI)