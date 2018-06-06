Reliance Power's plea seeking increase in coal production rejected

The Reliance Power contended that the plant faced shutdown due to a shortage of coal.

The Reliance Power sought permission to mine 19 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) coal per year beyond 2017-18. The High Court said that the Government is already examining requests to increase variations in mining cap.

The Reliance Power also sought an increase production limit from 17 MTPA to 19 MTPA from Moher, Moher-Amlohri coal blocks for captive use of Sasan Power project.

In February, Delhi High Court allowed Reliance Power to produce 18 MTPA in 2017-18 as a one-time measure. In January, Reliance Power had moved Delhi High Court for an increase of 2 MTPA above its limit of 17 MTPA. (ANI)