Relief for 20 AAP MLAs, Delhi High Court sets aside disqualification

New Delhi: In a major relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the High Court on Friday set aside the Election Commission recommendation disqualifying 20 ruling party MLAs in an office-of-profit case.





The court asked the Election Commission to hear the case afresh because the MLAs were not given proper hearing before the poll panel decided on their disqualification. The case was now referred back to the Election Commission for reconsideration.





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the verdict saying truth has won. "Truth has been victorious. The elected representatives of Delhi were disqualified wrongly. The High Court has provided justice to the people of Delhi. It's a big win for people. Congratulations to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted. Meanwhile, Prashant Patel the petitioner in the disqualification case said the court has said that the case will be reopened. "I had just raised a constitutional issue, there is no setback for me." The MLAs were disqualified for holding office-of-profit when they were appointed Parliamentary Secretaries by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. On January 21, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the disqualification of the MLAs after the Election Commission of India on January 19 had recommended for the same.