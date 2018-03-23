Relief for AAP, Delhi High Court sets aside disqualification of 20 MLAs

New Delhi: In a major relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the High Court on Friday set aside the Election Commission recommendation disqualifying 20 ruling party MLAs in an office-of-profit case.

Setting aside the Election Commission recommendation disqualifying the MLAs, the court quashed the January 20 presidential order and referred the case back to the poll panel for a fresh hearing.

A division bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Chander Shekhar said the January 19 poll panel recommendation given to the President "is vitiated and bad in law for failure to comply with principles of natural justice".

It said there was a "violation of natural justice and no oral hearing was given to the AAP MLAs before disqualifying them as legislators".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the verdict saying truth has won. "Truth has been victorious. The elected representatives of Delhi were disqualified wrongly. The High Court has provided justice to the people of Delhi. It's a big win for people. Congratulations to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted. Meanwhile, Prashant Patel the petitioner in the disqualification case said the court has said that the case will be reopened. "I had just raised a constitutional issue, there is no setback for me." The MLAs were disqualified for holding office-of-profit when they were appointed Parliamentary Secretaries by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the AAP MLAs did not take perks.

"When they didn't take office of profit, the question of profit does not arise. But this you can say only when you listen to the MLAs. You have taken the decision without listening to them.

"There is a principle of natural justice. The Election Commission did not give the MLAs any opportunity to have their say. Today, the court has said the MLAs should have been given the opportunty to explain their position."

He blamed the Central government for the disqualification, saying the poll panel was "acting on its whims and fancies".

"If small states are blackmailed, then the federal structure will be completely destroyed."

On January 21, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the disqualification of the MLAs after the Election Commission of India on January 19 had recommended for the same.