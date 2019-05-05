Relief, rescue operations intensified across Odisha after cyclone 'Fani'

[India], May 5 (ANI): Rescue and relief operations were intensified throughout Odisha on Sunday in the wake of the massive destruction caused by cyclone 'Fani.'

Indian Navy has set up relief camps and community kitchens in villages near Puri district, hit hard by the cyclone. Three ships using their integral helicopters are also engaged in relief operations.

"Community kitchens set up by INS Chilka are working round the clock to look after our own whose lives have been disrupted temporarily in the wake of cyclone Fani. Hot meals are being distributed in far-flung areas by #IndianNavy teams spread across the state," Navy informed in a series of tweets.

"We shall ensure the no one goes without food," the Indian Navy said. Indian Air Force (IAF) too is using its specialised aerial platforms to enhance the reach of critical aid. "Having braved the initial impact most important task now is providing relief and rehabilitation to the affected people. #IAF is using its specialised aerial platforms to enhance the reach of critical aid," IAF said in a tweet along with the pictures of its personnel offloading life-saving drugs from C-130J aircraft. Central Railways in a press release said that it will transport relief material to cyclone-affected states of Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh by coaching and goods trains including in less than standard composition rakes free of cost. South Western Railway PRO said that they will write to Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) to re-conduct the NEET exam for students, who were travelling in the Hampi Express and missed their exam, as the train ran late. Hundreds of passengers were seen waiting at Bhubaneswar railway station as the train services were severely affected in the region due to the cyclone. "Tracks have been repaired. We are also running special trains along with regular trains. It will take 3-5 days for things to get normal," said the Station Director. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: "Houses completely damaged will be constructed under housing schemes." "Loss of agricultural, horticultural crops, animal resources, fisheries will be assessed and compensated accordingly. Tree plantations will be taken up in mission mode soon after relief and restoration," he said. (ANI)