Relief to Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde in Bhima-Koregaon case

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Saturday extended the interim bail relief to activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde, who were accused of fomenting violence in Bhima Koregaon that took place earlier this year.

While Teltumbde's interim relief was extended till December 17, the High Court granted relief to Navlakha till January 14 next year.

Earlier this month, the Pune Police registered a fresh first information report (FIR) at Shikrapur Police Station against five more accused in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence case. The accused named in the case included human rights lawyer Surendra Gadling and four other activists - Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson, and Sudhir Dhawale.

The Maharashtra government has told the Supreme Court that charges levelled against the accused in the case are very serious and, therefore, they cannot be granted bail. The apex court has adjourned hearing in the case till January 2019. On January 1, violence had erupted during the 200th anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several others injured. (ANI)