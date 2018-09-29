Relocating, not demolishing 'Rancho Wall': Leh school principal

[India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Principal of Leh school, which shot to fame after it was featured in Aamir Khan's blockbuster 2009 film '3 Idiots', stated that the popular 'Rancho Wall' in its premises is being relocated and not getting demolished.

"I am personally shocked and surprised after hearing all this. Don't know from where this irresponsible and shocking declaration has come from (regarding demolition of Rancho Wall). We are worried about this," Stanzin Kunzang, the Principal of Druk Padma Karpo School told ANI.

She further said that they took this decision as it was becoming difficult for them to handle large number of tourists. "Sometimes, it becomes difficult for us to handle the tourists here. At times, we used to have 800 people at a time. Besides visiting the wall, tourists enter the hostel and litter the corridor. Sometimes, they even use students' toilet creating an unpleasant situation," Kunzang said. "I want to clarify that we are just shifting the wall from the center of the school, where the children study, to the main tourist centre 200-300 meters away. We are relocating and replicating the wall. Today there is a lot of pressure regarding the safety of children. We need to keep that in mind," she added. The wall was featured in a scene when Chatur (actor Omi Vaidya), tries to urinate on it and gets electrocuted by an invention of school children. (ANI)