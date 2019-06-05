Remove Imran, to save nation: Zardari

Islamabad, June 5 (IANS) Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has called for the immediate removal of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the nation and end peopl's miosery.

If the prime minister was not removed soon, he will bring the nation to a point where "we too won't be able to run the country", the former president said while addressing an Iftar gathering of party workers in Daulatpur on Tuesday.

"I am not hungry for power, but the present government must be sent packing. Otherwise, the life of most people will become a misery," Zardari was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

He further said the Pakistan Peoples Party will release its manifesto after Eid and declare its plans that "will signal the beginning of the end". --IANS in