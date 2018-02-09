Renuka Chowdhury moves privilege motion against Kiren Rijiju for 'objectionable' post

Despite such vexatious laugh by Renuka Chaudhary ji PM Narendra Modi ji didn't get irritated. pic.twitter.com/pc5TGOYhZV

Expressing ire over the post, Renuka had told media, "This is degrading to a woman and highly objectionable. I am going to move a privilege motion."





Prime Minister Modi, on hearing the Congress MP laugh during his speech in the lower house on Wednesday, had said that he had last heard such laughter in the serial 'Ramayana.'





The following day, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour over Prime Minister Modi's remarks.