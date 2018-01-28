Replica of hand grenade recovered at Mumbai Airport

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): A replica of a hand grenade was recovered at Mumbai Airport during the screening of Cargo Consignment which was supposed to be sent on an Indigo flight.

On 28 January, at about 12 a.m., during the screening of Cargo Consignment, Indigo Security staff noticed a suspicious image like Hand Grenade (replica) in a Cargo Consignment which was supposed to send by Indigo flight No.6E-154 that was scheduled from Mumbai to Delhi.

Later the replica of hand grenade was handed over to Airport Police station by the Indigo security staff for necessary action.

An investigation has been launched. (ANI)