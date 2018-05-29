Repolling ordered in Bhadara-Gondia, Kairana and Aonglenden constituencies

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered repolling at 123 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya, Kairana and Aonglenden Lok Sabha constituencies after polling was disrupted on Monday due to faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The repolling has been scheduled for May 30.

The repolling will take place at 49 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya, while in Kairana, votes will again be polled in 73 booths.

In Nagaland's Aongleden, repolling will be conducted in only one polling booth.

The EC also ordered the transfer of District Collector Abhimanyu Kale, with Kadambari Balkawade set to replace him. Yesterday, Kale had cited high temperatures as the primary reason for the malfunctioning of the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during the polling in the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency. (ANI)