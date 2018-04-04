Report says food to BSF personnel nutritious

[India], Apr. 4 (ANI): A report by an independent agency has said that the food provided to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel is full of macro and micronutrients.

The report has summarized that the data of satisfaction level and food preferences collected from 6526 participants under eight Frontiers with different terrain and the geographical area indicated that 97 percent are satisfied with respect to quantity and quality of food.

The report registered that food was able to provide all macro and micronutrients as per Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of ICMR.

The data from 6526 personnel was collected and focused group discussion (FGD) was made at 37 different Unit mess/Cook houses visited by study group. In February last year, the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Science (DIPAS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence initiated the study for determining nutrient requirements of BSF personnel and adequacy of their diet under the condition of deployment along with a determination of their food satisfaction level. The Defense Institute of Physiology and Allied Science (DIPAS) is the nutritional advisory to the Indian Armed Forces in terms of determining calorie nutrient requirements of soldiers deployed under different environment all over the country. This institute also does periodical reviews of ration scales of nutritional adequacy. DIPAS conducted the study with aim and objectives:- a) To evaluate nutrient requirements of BSF personnel and adequacy of existing ration scale. b) Satisfaction level of BSF Personnel with respect to food served in their unit mess and their food preferences. c) To suggest measures for further improvement of diet plan, if required. The DIPAS has conducted study following stratified random sampling technique including all ranks and job profile/duties from different Battalions/Units including the Border outposts (BOPs). Data of food preference and satisfaction level was collected from 8 Frontiers (4 each of Western and Eastern Command). (ANI)