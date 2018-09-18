Reports of Maken's resignation incorrect: Congress

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): The Congress has denied reports of Delhi party president Ajay Maken's resignation saying that he is on leave for a health check-up, party sources said on Tuesday. The sources also confirmed that Maken will resume his official role in a few days.

"Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken has not resigned. He has some health issues and has gone for a check-up. He will be back soon. He had recently met party President Rahul Gandhi and party in-charge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko," the sources said.

Earlier, reports emerged that Maken has resigned as Delhi Congress chief citing health issues. In February this year, former Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit had taken a dig at Maken saying that his "working style had done a lot of damage to the party." (ANI)