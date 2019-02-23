Representatives from 185 countries including Pakistani Parliamentarian arrive at Kumbh

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Foreign representatives from 185 countries, including a Pakistani parliamentarian, arrived here on Friday to visit Kumbh on the invitation of the Government of India.

The delegation was led by MoS Ministry of external affairs Gen Retd V K Singh, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has taken the initiative to call foreign representatives, one from each country, to witness world’s largest gathering, the Kumbh Mela 2019.

General V K Singh said, “The aim of Indian government is not only to apprise the foreign representatives about India’s rich cultural traditions to the world but also to convey India’s message of universal brotherhood, peaceful co-existence and global unity to the world.”

After the visit to Kumbh Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will interact with the foreign representatives on February 23, 2019, at the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, New Delhi. Pakistani Parliamentarian Ramesh Kumar Bankwai took a holy dip on Friday and prayed that both the countries move towards peace and development. “I want to congratulate the Indian government as I have been here numerous times but the way they are conducting Kumbh this time with discipline is commendable,” he said. On relations between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terrorist attack, he said, "I pray that we move forward towards peace and development. Neither this land should be used against Pakistan nor Pakistan’s land against India." Earlier Sanjay Rai, Deputy Director, Information, Kumbh Mela said, "There is no information regarding anyone coming from Pakistan but representatives of 191 countries have arrived in India for visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela." "I have attending Kumbh mela for the third time. I see the improvement, the government has been taking care of this ancient Indian tradition. I thank the government for inviting us. I don’t’ want Kumbh to become a tourist attraction but a spiritual destination," said Gregor a delegate from Slovenia. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has taken the initiative to call foreign representatives, one from each country to witness the world’s largest gathering at the Kumbh Mela. These delegates from different countries had been nominated by the Indian Missions abroad, from all walks of life including senior politicians, social reformers, Yoga practitioners, academicians, artistes, senior bureaucrats, medical professionals etc. (ANI)