Representatives from 191 countries except Pakistan arrive at Kumbh

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, there is no representation from Pakistan in the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, even as representatives from 191 countries across the world have arrived and are slated to visit Kumbh on Friday.

"There is no information regarding anyone coming from Pakistan but representatives of 191 countries have arrived in India for visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela," said Sanjay Rai, Deputy Director, Information, Kumbh Mela.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir. The suicide bomb attack was claimed by Pakistan-based and backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

India is making all-out efforts to alienate Pakistan and is exploring options to "punish" Pakistan for the Pulwama terror attack (ANI)