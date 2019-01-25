Republic Day: 855 police officers awarded for gallantry

[India] Jan 25 (ANI): Twenty-five police personnel from Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal affected areas in the country are among the 146 decorated for gallantry amongst the total 855 police and paramilitary personal awarded police medals today, ahead of Republic Day.

President’s Police Medals for distinguished service will be awarded to 74 personnel while 632 personnel will receive the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

President Ram Nath Kovind will hand over the awards to the men and women from various state police and central police force and organisations in a ceremony on January 26.

Three President’s Police Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to CRPF personnel, an official statement said. Among the 146 personnel receiving the police medals for gallantry, 41 are from CRPF, 26 from Odisha Police, 25 from J-K Police, 14 from Chhattisgarh Police, 13 from Meghalaya, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, eight from BSF, four from Delhi, three from Jharkhand and one each from Assam Rifles and Indo-Tibetan Border Police. (ANI)