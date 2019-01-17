Republic Day parade rehearsal to affect 1,000 flights over Delhi airspace

[India] Jan 17 (ANI): The airspace over Delhi will be shut on January 18 and from January 20 to 26 for commercial flights due to Indian Air Force (IAF) rehearsals for the Republic Day.

The rehearsal may affect the air traffic and disrupt around 1,000 flights, airport sources revealed on Thursday.

"On January 18 and from January 20 to 26, airspace on the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi will be closed for rehearsals and Republic Day parade. The airspace would be closed from 10.35 am to 12.15 pm," sources told ANI. However, the restriction would be relaxed on January 19 and January 25.

The flights scheduled during the closure hours have been rescheduled, the international carriers were also asked to reschedule their flights due to the temporary restrictions. Around 1300 flights arrive and depart from IGI airport daily which includes VIP movements, private jets and Defence planes.(ANI)