Republic Day parade: Tripura bags best tableau award

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): With the theme 'Empowering Rural Economy the Gandhian Way', Tripura bagged the best state tableau in this year's Republic Day parade.

The second position was bagged by Jammu and Kashmir while the state of Punjab was placed in the third spot.

The awards were presented to the winners by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a function here on Monday.

In the Department category, the prize was jointly shared by CISF and ICAR. Moreover, Navy Children's School Chanakyapuri, Delhi was adjudged as the best performing school while the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya Kishan Ganj, Delhi, was given the consolation prize.

The CPWD was given a special prize for the floral decoration in the national capital. Tripura's Information and Cultural Affairs Deputy Director Bhaskar Das Gupta said, "It was a test for the best" and the state through its tableau depicted the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi towards the rural economy. He said the Charkha, weavers and the Swachh Bharat tuned song was a tribute to the Father of the Nation. "It is a matter of privilege to be a part of the Republic Day parade and getting the second prize from the Defence Minister," said Nazir Ladakhi, Deputy Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir government. The state bagged the second prize. He said the state was getting the prize after a long time and all the artistes from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh had put in their best. Punjab, which depicted the Jallianwala Bagh incident, bagged the third position. Secretary, Information and Public Relation of Punjab government, Gurkirat Kripal Singh said that the country was observing the centenary of Jallianwala Bach incident and "We are keen that the incident is showcased so that people know about it". "This is the third time the state was getting the award. Earlier it was in 1967 and in 1982, and all throughout in the third position and we hope next time we will get the first prize," the official said. As many as 16 states and six ministries and departments participated in this year's Republic Day parade. The Republic Day celebration will conclude tomorrow with the Beating Retreat ceremony. (ANI)