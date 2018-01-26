Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the three Service Chiefs paid tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in Delhi on the occasion of 69th Republic Day.

The Amar Jawan, the immortal soldier, is symbolised by a reversed rifle standing on its barrel and crested by a soldier's helmet.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had greeted the nation on his Twitter handle.

For the first time ever, leaders of 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries - Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos and Brunei will grace the Republic Day parade as chief guests in the national capital.

The nation is today celebrating the 69th Republic Day, the main function will be organised at Rajpath in the national capital where President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute of the parade. Under the custom to host a leader of a foreign country as the chief guest at the parade, this year, in a first, leaders of 10 ASEAN countries are the Chief Guests. (ANI)