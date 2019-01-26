Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the three chiefs of the armed forces today paid homage to martyrs of Indian security forces at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day of India on Saturday.

The Prime Minister was received by the three service chiefs- Chief of Army staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Admiral Sunil Lanba at India Gate.

An eternal flame burns at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the memorial built at India Gate to commemorate the indomitable courage of all the armed forces personnel, who lost their lives in combat. The Amar Jawan or the immortal soldier monument at the India Gate is symbolised by a reversed rifle standing on its barrel and crested with a soldier's helmet.

The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial, followed by the Guard Commander giving the Salami Shastr or Present Arms and then the Shok Shastr or Reverse Arms. After paying his tributes the Prime Minister Modi also penned down his message in the monuments register. This is the fifth time that PM Modi had signed the register at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the countrymen on the occasion of the Republic Day. "Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted both in Hindi and English. The nation is today celebrating the 70th Republic Day with the main function being organised at Rajpath in the national capital. Under the custom to host a leader of a foreign country, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest of this year's Republic Day parade. After Nelson Mandela, Ramaphosa is the second South African President to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)