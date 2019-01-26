Republic Day: Sec 144 imposed in Khujner after clash breaks out between two groups

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Section 144 was imposed here at Khujner in Rajgarh district after a clash broke out between two groups during Republic Day celebrations on Saturday, police said.

"A clash broke out between two groups during Republic Day function held in Rajgarh district's Khujner. However, the situation has been brought under control by police," Rajgarh SP Prashant Khare told ANI.

"Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, has been imposed in Khujner," he added.

The reason for the clash is yet to be ascertained. Police investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)