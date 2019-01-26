Republic Day: Traffic restrictions in Delhi for parade

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic police has made elaborate arrangements in wake of the Republic Day parade and has closed C Hexagon- India Gate for traffic movement from 2 am till parade crosses Tilak Marg. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays and avoid the route of Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort grounds in the national capital on Saturday.

However, alternate routes or corridors traversing via Ring Road have been provided for North-South and East-West movement of traffic.

To manage route diversions and ensure a safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries, the Delhi traffic police has deployed 3,000 personnel.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. Ramaphosa, who is accompanied by First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe and a high-level delegation of nine ministers and a large business delegation, is second South Africa's President after Nelson Mandela to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

According to the advisory released by the Delhi Police, the Republic Day parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

As per the advisory, movement of buses will be restricted at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, Tiz Hazari, Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring road and terminate at Bhairon Road. All interstate buses coming from Dhaula Kaun side shall terminate at Dhaula Kaun.

Movement of city and the inter-state buses are also curtailed at several points in wake of the parade.

Metro service shall remain available at all stations during the Republic Day parade. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 noon, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 noon, the advisory said.

No TSR or taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 7 am in the area bound by Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road , Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg , KG Marg, Ferozshah Road , Mandi House, Bhagwan Das Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Humayun Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ata Turk Marg, Kautilya Marg and Sardar Patel Road.

Also, flying of para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts , hot air balloons etc are prohibited in wake of the Republic Day parade, the advisory said. (ANI)