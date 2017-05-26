Request all political parties to not visit Saharanpur: UP Police

With Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being denied permission to visit Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Aditya Mishra has requested all political parties to steer clear of the violence-hit area until the situation returns to normal.

"We have requested all political parties not to visit the state until the situation is brought back to normal in Saharanpur." Mishra told ANI.

Mishra further stated that to ensure safe environment in the state, several measures are being taken like prohibiting political visits.

In the wake of clashes between two communities in Saharanpur, yesterday, the Yogi Adityanath Government Thursday transferred 174 Sub-Divisional Magistrates. The MHA also asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to submit report on the recent worrisome clashes in Saharanpur. Earlier, Saharanpur District Magistrate Nagendra Parsad Singh was sacked after he was unable to control the clashes between two communities in the area. Fresh clashes occurred on Tuesday after Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's visit to Saharanpur, where one person was killed and several others were injured. The State Government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakh to relatives of the person, who was killed during this incident. On May 5, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between the Dalits and the Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages. Reports said that the police stopped the Maharana Pratap procession after some Dalits informed the police. This angered Rajputs, who allegedly resorted to violence. (ANI)