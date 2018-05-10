Requested for assistance from Afghanistan: MEA on 7 abducted Indians

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that it has asked for all the possible assistance from Afghanistan in connection with the matter of abduction of seven Indians in the war-torn country.

"We are in touch with the Afghan authorities on this matter. Our External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and our National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have had the telephonic conversations with their counterparts and we have requested for all the possible assistance from them," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at media briefing.

"This is a sensitive matter. Lives of seven Indians are involved. Thereby, we cannot share much about where we are at this point of time in a public forum," Kumar added. On Sunday, seven Indians, working for RPG Group company KEC International in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, were abducted. The Taliban militants are reportedly suspected behind the abduction. According to several media reports, the Taliban apparently mistook them for government employees. "We have different people involved in this exercise through Afghan Government. I would not like to get into the details of the people or the authorities that we are in touch with. It is a bit of sensitive matter," the MEA spokesperson noted whilst addressing the media briefing.