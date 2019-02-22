Rescue operation for missing Army personnel in Himachal avalanche resumes

, [India], 22Feb (ANI): The rescue operation of five Army personnel trapped in snow resumed late on Friday with the authorities suspecting that the chances of their survival are minimal.

The rescue operation has been severely hampered due to bad weather conditions. No rescue operation could be launched on Thursday because of the continuous snowfall. Over 200 personnel of Army, ITBP, local police and district disaster management are deployed in the rescue operation.

On Wednesday, an avalanche took place due to sliding of a glacier near Namgia Dogri, burying six soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles when they were on a routine patrol.

The body of one of the soldiers was later recovered. The deceased soldier has been identified as Rajesh Kumar from Himachal Pradesh. Few soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also injured. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has assured all possible assistance to the Army to ensure speedy relief and rehabilitation works. (ANI)