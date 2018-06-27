Rescue operation underway for missing Jharkhand Jaguar personnel

[India], June 27 (ANI): Security forces on Wednesday started conducting rescue operation for four Jaguar personnel, who were injured in a landmine blast triggered by Naxals.

Helicopters and police trained dogs are being used to find the missing personnel.

Six jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar force were killed, while four suffered injuries in a landmine blast triggered by Naxals in Jharkhand's Garwa district on Tuesday night.

DIG Palamu Range Vipul Shukla confirmed the report and said, "Six Jharkhand Jaguar personnel killed, four injured in a landmine blast triggered by Naxal in Jharkhand's Garwa district."

More details are awaited. (ANI)