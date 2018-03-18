Rescue operation underway in Poonch ceasefire violation

[India], Mar. 18 (ANI): In the wake of the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Poonch's Balakote sector earlier today, Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) SD Singh Jamwal said those injured in the firing are being brought here for specialised treatment.

"In the village of Devta, five civilians died and two were injured. We're assessing the situation and our teams are already on the spot. Helicopters have been sent to retrieve the injured for specialised treatment in Jammu," Jamwal told ANI.

Earlier in the day, five civilians were killed and two injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Among those deceased are civilian Mohammad Ramzan, his wife and three children, while two of his children are injured. Meanwhile, firing is currently underway. (ANI)