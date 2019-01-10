Reservation Bill a victory of social justice: PM Modi

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the passing of the 124th Constitution Amendment Bill by the Parliament and termed it a victory of social justice.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "Delighted the Rajya Sabha has passed The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019. Glad to see such widespread support for the Bill. The House also witnessed a vibrant debate, where several members expressed their insightful opinions."

The Prime Minister further added that passing of this bill is a tribute to the makers of the Constitution.

He wrote, "Passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament is a victory for social justice. It ensures a wider canvas for our Yuva Shakti to showcase their prowess and contribute towards India's transformation. By passing this bill we pay tributes to the makers of our Constitution and the great freedom fighters, who envisioned an India that is strong and inclusive."

Echoing similar sentiment, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also called it an endeavor to ensure empowerment of all.

Arun Jaitley tweeted, "?The Constitution 124th Amendment Bill provides reservation to economically weaker sections of the society in higher educational institutions & in jobs. This endeavour of the government led by PM Narendra Modi now ensures social justice and empowerment for all, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas."

However, the bill invoked strong criticism from some opposition parties including, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which called it 'betrayal of poor Savarnas'.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh told ANI, "Government betrayed poor Savarnas. Ten per cent reservation given to Ninety- Five per cent population with Rs 8 Lakh income and Forty per cent reservation under general category given to 5 per cent savarnas above Rs 8 lakh income. In future, they will end Dalits and backwards reservation. We boycotted voting."

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja also called it a hasty decision by the ruling dispensation.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Our party, AAP and AIADMK walked out. Some parties stayed and voted against. It is a bill brought in haste by BJP government keeping an eye on elections. It hasn't been scrutinised properly. I don't think it will stand judicial or social scrutiny in the coming days."

RJD president Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti also termed it a political stunt.

"It is a political stunt. The government didn't do anything for four and half years. Bill ko jis tarah se in logon ne laya aur savarnon ko jhunjhuna de diya hai, jo hilega lekin aawaz nahi karega(The way in which this bill has been brought and the general category people have been given a rattle, which will just move and won't make any sound. RJD has opposed this."

The Parliament on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Constitution to make economically-weaker sections of general category eligible for 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs.

The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha with 165 votes in favour and seven against after a day-long debate, a day after the Lok Sabha passed it with 323 votes against 3 votes. (ANI)