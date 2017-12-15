Reservation for Delhi residents in G B Pant Hospital

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): The Delhi Government has taken a decision to reserve 50 percent of the total beds in G B Pant Hospital for the residents of the national capital.

"It has been decided that 50 percent of the total beds shall be reserved for the patients who are the residents of Delhi and should have been referred by another Delhi Government Hospital," an official statement of the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Friday.

The Delhi government also stated that the admission should be required for specialised treatment or for planned surgeries.

The decison was taken to provide "timely and best available treatments" to city patients. G B Pant Hospital has 714 beds and is the flagship super-specialty hospital of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). (ANI)