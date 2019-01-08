Reservation for economically weak upper castes another 'jumla': Congress

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Congress leader PC Chacko on Tuesday stated that the recent announcement made by the Centre pertaining to the reservation to upper class poor is just another 'jumla' and called it a mere "political stunt."

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader stated, "This new reservation announcement can only be another 'jumla'. This is just a political stunt ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This government has miserably failed to act on this issue while in power from the past 4.5 years. They know very well that it is not going to pass in the Parliament."

Chacko was referring to the announcement made by the Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday where it gave 10 per cent reservation to upper caste poor in jobs and education. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also criticised the Centre and asserted that the new reservation policy is "hush step". "They (Centre) did not think about this in the last 4 years. They have made this decision in a hush as they are afraid of the formation of the grand alliance against them," he said. BSP Chief Mayawati too spoke on the same lines and stated, "The decision taken by the Central government is good but the intention behind the decision seems to be not good. It looks more of a political stunt as it has come just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It would have been better had the government taken the decision earlier." However, BJP leaders lauded the Centre for the move. "This is the commendable decision by the Central government after Independence. I have full faith that this bill will pass by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha", said Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Another BJP leader, Prahlad Joshi stated, "This reservation bill is a sigh of relief for economically backward people from general category. This decision was a dream of so many people, but Prime Minister Modi made this dream come true. With this step, PM Modi has fulfilled the promise of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'." (ANI)