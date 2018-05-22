Residents in Jammu's Hiranagar migrate after Pakistan's ceasefire violation

[India], May 22 (ANI): People residing near the border areas in Jammu's Hiranagar sector were forced to migrate to safe places after Pakistan continued to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday.

Pakistan restored heavy shelling on the border of Hiranagar sector and possed extensive loss.

Nearly half dozen of border villages were badly affected, in which one person was injured and three houses were burnt to ashes. Further three animals were killed and half dozen got injured.

The injured person is under treatment at Sub District Hospital, Hiranagar. The firing started at 9 am today and continued till afternoon. Villages like Pansar, Manyari ,Rathua, Bobiya, Muthi Charu and Londi were badly affected due to firing. Following the heavy shelling, the district administration sent a bulletproof vehicle to border village Bobiya and evacuated the people to safe place. On Monday, residents of the Arnia sector in Jammu were forced to migrate to safer places after Pakistan continued to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)