Residents of Jammu's Arnia sector migrate as Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire

[India], May 21 (ANI): Residents of the Arnia sector in Jammu have migrated to safer places after Pakistan continued to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

The locals are arranging food for those affected by firing from other side of the border.

Meanwhile, students said their studies are affected as schools are closed since the past few days.

Last night, Pakistan opened small-arms firing in Ramgarh sector of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on May 18, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in RS Pura and Arnia sectors, killing a total of five people including one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and four civilians.

The Central government has ordered to suspend the security operations against terrorist in the state during the holy month of Ramzan. The Home Ministry said the decision has been taken to help the "peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment". However, it clarified that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people". (ANI)