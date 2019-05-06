Resigned from UP cabinet on April 13, it's yet to be accepted: OP Rajbhar

[India], May 6 (ANI): Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar on Monday said he had resigned as a cabinet minister from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government over the seat-sharing agreement with the BJP.

"I had resigned on the night of April 13 from the post of state minister when they (BJP) said that you have to contest on our symbol. I told them I will contest from only one seat but from my own party. However, they did not agree to that either. Following which, I immediately resigned but they did not accept my resignation," said OP Rajbhar while speaking to media persons here.

SBSP is an ally of the BJP since 2017 and Rajbhar is a Minister of Backward Welfare in the government led by Yogi Adityanath. Criticising the BJP for declining his proposal of contesting from one seat, Rajbhar said: "They are campaigning in Ballia and other parts of Uttar Pradesh on my name. One can find pictures of OP Rajbhar on posters and vehicles used during roadshows held by BJP. I have registered a complaint with the EC in this regard. But what to do, when EC is working in their favour." Earlier on April 16, Rajbhar had announced that his party will go 'solo' in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. He had alleged that the BJP wanted to "eliminate" the SBSP as it did not give them a single ticket. "It was our attempt that we remain in the 'gathbandhan' with the BJP. In that hope, I have waited for so long. Three days ago, I was called by the Chief Minister and JP Nadda ji (Union Minister) who tried to convince me to fight elections from the BJP. I told them I will not fight elections from your party and your symbol," Rajbhar had told ANI. Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)