Resolution on implementation of Andhra Reorganisation Act adopted

[India], Apr 6 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to convene a special parliament session to review the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, and assurances made in Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status, and to fulfil at the earliest.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The Andhra ruling party and the BJP-ruled Centre have been at the loggerheads ever since the announcement of 2018-19 Union Budget.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged that the Centre ignored the demand of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh in the budget, while the latter brushed aside the charges. On March 16, the ruling TDP reached a deadlock with BJP over this issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition. Since then, the TDP MPs have regularly staged protest in the Parliament demanding Special Category Status. On Thursday, Naidu said that the purpose of his visit to Delhi nation what the central government is doing and how was the bifurcation was done. Claiming that the alliance with the BJP was formed because of promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party for a special status, among other benefits for Andhra after the bifurcation, Naidu said that he and his state have been blatantly betrayed by the centre, as the granting of the Special Category Status has been denied. (ANI)