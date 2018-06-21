Resolutions are needed for peace and justice, not institutions

[India], June 21 (ANI): Peace and justice are two words that are often read and heard, but what happens in reality?

Very few of us understand its real definition and assimilate it in life. Like other international days, 'International Peace Day' is also celebrated.

It is good that a special day has been set aside; otherwise we would have forgotten this word in this busy and mechanical life.

First of all, we need to understand the definition of "peace" and its outlook and its impact on society. Internationally, peace means a process through which any problem can be solved without any violence. The concept of peace is seen in connection with health and positive international human relations without violence in any society.

Through this, social, economic and political rights and protection are provided to all the people of the society equally without any religion, caste, creed and class discrimination. Usually, there is a major role of confrontation in eliminating peace efforts, discrimination on the basis of society, political circumstances, color and race, ideological differences, religious frenzy and mutual interests.

Overall, the meaning of peace is beyond violence, from a life where justice and rights are available equally for all. The responsibility of establishing peace in the community is equally applicable to all. Peace in any part of the world and in any language is considered as a happy development and development of society.

This has also been highlighted in goal 16 of the sustainable development goals. SDG 16 states - 'Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels'.

The official website of the United Nations in India mentions in bold letters that there are approximately 4.05 million cases pending in different high courts of India whereas in the year 2016 alone, 8132 cases have been registered for human trafficking. In the country where there is no ambulance available to take patients to hospital and no food to eat for the poor, 53,929 cases have been filed under Arms Act in 2016 alone.

Even today in the country where the woman is worshiped as goddess, where every year sisters tie rakhi on their brother's hands for their protection, in that country, in one year alone, three lakh cases of woman harassment and exploitation of women are registered. These are the official numbers, whereas in reality the numbers are fearfully much higher.

According to a think-tank in Australia, this year, there has been some improvement in the lasting of peace in the world in comparison to the previous years. But from Mahim Javed's point of view, he says that these words can be heard repeatedly, but no one knows what is happening around them.

It is good that even a special day of peace is celebrated otherwise we would have forgotten this word. When the corpses are falling on every side, rivers of blood flowing, burning of cities, when people are being burned alive, how can peace be remembered in such a situation? One meaning of peace is safety of life. Safety means protection, relaxation, patience and happiness and, more than that, to take care of each other. But do the people of today know what all this is?

When the shrieks of mothers can be heard, wives are losing their husbands to violence, the daughters are not safe, in such a situation the word 'peace' sounds very strange. When innocent children go out of their houses catching butterflies and their dead bodies come back home, then where is the peace in such a situation? It is fine if it is restricted to just one house or to just one country, but when this becomes a daily cycle, when humanity begins to sink, when panic is created through evil and barbaric acts, and then in such a situation how can anyone know what is peace? Sometimes it seems that the person is peace loving, but he forgets that peace cannot be established by killing or hurting someone.

But we feel that the situation of our country is much better. The culture of India is that the guest is God (Athithi Devo Bhava). It is also mentioned in the official website of the United Nations in India that nearly two lakh refugees from other countries have taken shelter here and they are provided not only security but all types of facilities.

A police officer in the border district of Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, answering a question says, "Here the residents are very peaceful, they do not fight with anybody and if they do, they would have settled the dispute between them while coming down from the snowy hills to the police station. This is the reason that a very limited number of cases are registered in the police stations of these areas. Sometimes those who go to earn a living in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai, they bring back the culture and behavior of those cities along with them, there is a lot of pride in them that they have more money than the other. On this basis they file an FIR. But later, after the elder's explain things to them, they take their case back."

It is also true that in recent times, violence against a particular class and caste of people cannot be ruled out. But at the same time there are just a few people who are spreading such violence and hatred, they are either victims of somebody's mischief or because they get paid to do so.

There is a need to socially boycott such people. At the same time, government and related agencies also need to take strict action against such people as the killing of any innocent person is the killing of peace and justice.

The views expressed in the above article are that of Fauzia Rahman Khan of Charkha Development Communication Network. (ANI)