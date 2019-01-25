Resolve issue through dialogue: India on Venezuela crisis

India on Venezuela crisis

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Addressing the emerging political situation in Venezuela, India on Friday suggested that people of the South American nation should strive to find a political solution to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and discussions rather than resorting to violence.

Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Friday said, "We are closely following the emerging situation in Venezuela. We are of the view that it is for the people of Venezuela to find a political solution to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and discussion without resorting to violence.”

“We believe democracy, peace, and security in Venezuela are of paramount importance for the progress and prosperity of the people of Venezuela. India and Venezuela enjoy close and cordial relations,” the statement further read. Meanwhile, the United States has requested for a United Nations Security Council meeting over the "ongoing crisis" in Venezuela on Saturday, January 26. The request comes after protests, called by the National Assembly gripped the South American nation on January 23. Protesters called for President Nicolas Maduro to step down, while National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido swore himself in as the President of Venezuela. The United States first recognised Guaido as the interim President, with countries like the United Kingdom following suit. Meanwhile, countries like Turkey and Russia have expressed support for Maduro. Russia further slammed the US for its interference in the South American nation. In retaliation, Maduro cut off all diplomatic ties with the United States and gave American diplomats 72 hours to leave the nation. The US has since dismissed this decision, stating that Maduro no longer holds legal authority to do so - a move that reinforces its recognition of Guaido as interim President. (ANI)