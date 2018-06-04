Resolving Cauvery issue crucial to K'taka, TN farmers: Kumaraswamy

[India] June 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the Cauvery water issue needs to be resolved after setting aside all differences with Tamil Nadu, as it is important for the welfare of farmers from both the states.

Addressing a joint press conference with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, Kumaraswamy said there should be no scope for differences between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

"We (Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) have maintained our cordial relationship as brothers and sisters. Whatever the problem is we have to sort it out by not allowing any scope for differences. It is important for the farmers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," he said.

Echoing a similar stance, Haasan lauded Kumaraswamy for looking into the matter. "It (Cauvery Management Board) is being set up. I am happy that here is a chief minister who is looking at it in the same manner. We will like it to be expedited and this attitude is what we are looking forward to. We are sharing the waters, and there is no two ways about it," Haasan said. On February 16, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar directed Karnataka to release 177.25 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) of water, instead of 192 TMC, to Tamil Nadu. The apex court also ordered the central government to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) within six weeks of pronouncement of the order. However, the Centre was criticised for failing to comply with the top court's order. (ANI)