Respect Kejriwal's request but won't end fast: Maliwal

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday said that she "respects" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request to end her hunger strike but she won't do so.

Kejriwal tweeted on Friday urging Maliwal to end her fast after reports came in that the centre had informed the Supreme Court it has started process to amend POCSO Act to ensure the death penalty for the rape of child aged below 12.

"Congratulations Swati Maliwal. You should now end the fast. We all should now work towards effective implementation of these laws and keep working towards rest of the demands," Kejriwal tweeted.

Maliwal, 33, began her fast last week at Rajghat as a mark of protest against the recent rape incidents in Kathua and Unnao and to demand the immediate enactment of a stringent law for convicted rapists. It entered its eight day on Friday. "Everyday affidavits are submitted in courts by government. Unless the law comes into force, I won't stop. The law has to be death penalty within six months to those convicted for raping minors," Maliwal said. A DCW member further said that she will continue till the centre accepts her other demands like adding more personnel to Delhi Police and fast-track courts. In a letter to Modi last week, Maliwal said: "I will not break my 'anshan' (fast) until the Prime Minister promises the country a better system for the safety of our daughters."