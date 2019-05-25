Restrictions continue in Kashmir Valley after Musa killing

[India], May 25 (ANI): Restrictions continued on Saturday for the second day in various parts of the Kashmir Valley after security forces killed al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind commander, Zakir Musa, in an encounter in Pulwama district.

Security forces were on high alert and all educational institutions across the Valley have been closed as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Mobile internet services remained suspended for the second consecutive day to prevent inflammatory posts from being uploaded on social media platforms, they said.

Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Pulwama district on Thursday. One AK-47 rifle and a rocket launcher were found from the encounter site. The operation was launched following inputs about Musa's presence, police said. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Range, SP Pani, had on Friday said that no collateral damage was caused during the operation. (ANI)