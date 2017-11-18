Restrictions in parts of Srinagar after terrorist killed in shootout

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of the Jammu and Kashmir summer capital to maintain law and order, officials said on Saturday, a day after a terrorist was killed in a shootout with the police on the outskirts of the city.

Restrictions were imposed in eight police station areas of Srinagar, district magistrate (deputy commissioner), Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid Shah told

While schools and colleges were closed for the day, the Kashmir University also suspended class work.

However, exams would be held according to schedule. "The examination admit cards will be treated as curfew passes," Shah said. He said complete restrictions were imposed in Parimpora, Khanyar, M R Gunj, Nowahtta, Rainawari and Safakadal police station areas, while partial restrictions were in force in Maisuma and Kralkhud police station areas of the city. The curbs were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, he said. A police officer and a terrorist were killed in a shootout in Zakura area of Srinagar yesterday. Three terrorists travelling in a car opened fire on a police team at the Zakura crossing on Srinagar-Ganderbal road, killing sub-inspector Imran Tak and injuring a special police officer. The police team managed to intercept the car and apprehended one militant, but two others fled from the scene. Police later learnt that Mugees Ahmad Mir, a resident of Parimpora in the city and one of the two militants who had managed to escape, was brought home dead last evening after he was injured in the shootout. Mir was an associate of Zakir Musa, who left the Hizbul Mujahideen to float an IS affiliate in Kashmir, officials said.